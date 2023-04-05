Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Plans Dividend of GBX 110.30

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 110.30 ($1.37) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,306 ($78.32) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,502 ($68.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,824 ($84.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,831.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,856.67. The stock has a market cap of £45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

