Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,000. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

