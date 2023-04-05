Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,345. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

