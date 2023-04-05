Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.40. The stock had a trading volume of 960,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,723. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.