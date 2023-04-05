Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 680,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,687. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

