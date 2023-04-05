Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.65. 1,282,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

