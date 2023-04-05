Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. 742,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.