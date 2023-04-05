Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust makes up about 3.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 800,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 231,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

