Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

