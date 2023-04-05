Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $9.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

