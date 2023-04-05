Regis Management CO LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. WJ Interests LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.