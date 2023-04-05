Regis Management CO LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 152,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

