Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

