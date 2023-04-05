Render Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $495.97 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $495.97 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

