Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $41.53

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $40.44. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBCAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

