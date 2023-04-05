Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.

3/16/2023 – State Street is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. 1,080,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

