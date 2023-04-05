Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 32,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 638,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The company’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $188,005. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.