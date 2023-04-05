Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. 441,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,433. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

