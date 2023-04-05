Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,959. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

