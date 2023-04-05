Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.48 on Wednesday, hitting $339.27. 2,077,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646,401. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.