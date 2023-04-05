RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,675. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.