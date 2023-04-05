Riverview Trust Co Acquires 101 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

