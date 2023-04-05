Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

