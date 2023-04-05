Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE WELL opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.