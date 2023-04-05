Riverview Trust Co Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

