Riverview Trust Co Has $39,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

