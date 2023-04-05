Riverview Trust Co Has $79,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 438.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.