Riverview Trust Co Invests $45,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.