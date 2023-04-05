Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,151,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

