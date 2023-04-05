Riverview Trust Co Purchases 202 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

