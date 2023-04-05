Riverview Trust Co Purchases 78 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

JLL opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.91 and a 12-month high of $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

