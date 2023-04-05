Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

