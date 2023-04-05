Riverview Trust Co Takes $858,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

