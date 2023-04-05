Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

