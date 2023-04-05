Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.