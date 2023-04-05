Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

