Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91. 10,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The stock has a market cap of C$123.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.97.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

