Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 111.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

