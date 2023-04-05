Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

