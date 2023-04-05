S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.44.

Shares of UNH opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

