SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

