Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 28.6%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 399,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 222,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 40.33.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

