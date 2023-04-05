Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 169,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,361 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,658,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,151. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

