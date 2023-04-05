Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 387,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,673. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

