Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

