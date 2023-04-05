Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $373.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,573. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average of $359.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

