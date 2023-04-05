Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 494 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,041,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $23.97 on Wednesday, reaching $373.69. 1,468,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.88 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

