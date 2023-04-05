Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,520,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 119,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

