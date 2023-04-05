Santori & Peters Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. 7,669,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,926,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

