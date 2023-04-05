Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 316,503 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares during the period.

FDL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 640,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,737. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

